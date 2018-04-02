23 men arrested for suspected illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 23 men were arrested on Sunday (Apr 1) for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

The suspects, aged between 55 and 80, were arrested in multiple raids in locations which include French Road in Lavender, Jurong East, Toa Payoh, Yishun, Bedok North and Yung Sheng Road in Jurong West.

Cash amounting to about S$8,000 was seized, along with mobile phones, pens, pagers and documents such as betting records, said the police in a news release on Monday.

Among those arrested were suspected bookmakers, runners and gamblers. Police investigations are ongoing.



Those convicted of making bets with an illegal bookmaker may be jailed for up to six months and fined a maximum of S$5,000.

For illegal bookmaking, those found guilty may be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and jailed up to five years.

"The police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved, regardless of their roles," said the Singapore Police Force. "Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling."