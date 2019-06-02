23 roadshows to be held to engage Merdeka Generation seniors on benefits

SINGAPORE: From June, a total of 23 community roadshows will be held to engage seniors on the benefits of the Merdeka Generation Package, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the inaugural Merdeka Generation Roadshow held at ITE College Central on Sunday (Jun 2).

At the event, Mr Lee also gave out Merdeka Generation Package welcome folders to 50 residents, who are among the roughly 500,000 seniors eligible for the benefits.

At the roadshows, which will be held in the heartlands including Bukit Gombak, Jurong West and Sengkang, seniors can receive one-on-one consultations from Silver Generation Ambassadors, where they will learn about the benefits of this package as well as other care schemes.

They can also win prizes if they take part in activities, games and performances to showcase their understanding of the package.

Additionally, there will also be booths set up by People's Association and the Health Promotion Board to encourage seniors to sign up for active aging programmes. They will be offered access to Sport Singapore's ActiveSG facilities and programmes at special rates.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will also be at the roadshows to guide seniors on digital government services and give digital literacy tips.

PM Lee, who is part of the Merdeka Generation, said that he and his peers lived the Singapore story, and indeed wrote a large part of it.



"We helped build this nation and made Singapore successful as a little red dot. Our path was not always level and straight - we weathered several economic crises, and workers experienced dislocation and uncertainty as we transformed our economy and upgrades the workforce," said Mr Lee.

He added that he hoped the the Merdeka Generation Package will give those eligible even more peace of mind to enjoy retirement.



From July, Merdeka Generation seniors will receive their first S$200 top-ups to their Medisave accounts. They can also start redeeming a S$100 PAssion Silver card top-up, which can be used to pay for courses and facilities at community clubs.



About 8,300 Merdeka Generation Package welcome folders, which include the Merdeka Generation Cards, were given out at events islandwide on Sunday. Other eligible seniors will receive theirs at upcoming community events or through the mail from late June until end-July.

