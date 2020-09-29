Man arrested in Choa Chu Kang in case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday (Sep 29) afternoon.



A video of the incident, posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday evening, showed a man brandishing an object as another man attempted to restrain him with the help of a hoe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another video showed a woman with what appeared to be blood on her face.

An off-duty police officer is said to have been in the vicinity when the incident happened and helped defuse the situation.



In response to CNA's queries, police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon at around at Block 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.



The man was arrested and taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A woman, 27, was taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

