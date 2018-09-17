23-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at Serangoon MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Serangoon MRT station.

In a news release on Monday (Sep 17), the police said they received a report last Wednesday that a 28-year-old woman had been molested twice - once while on the train and the other after she had alighted at Serangoon station.

The man was identified after follow-up investigations, and arrested along Hougang Avenue 5 by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division on Sunday.

Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted of outrage of modesty, the suspect may be jailed up to two years, fined or caned.

The arrest comes after Facebook user Karmen Siew wrote last Thursday that she had been molested at Serangoon MRT station.

Ms Siew said that the man, who was seated next to her on the train, had brushed his hand against her thigh.

"So I cross my right leg over my left to create space between us. He inches in and intentionally brushes against me. I squeeze my legs into the far corner of the seat, and he inches in and brushes against me AGAIN," she wrote in the post.

She added that the man followed her after she had alighted and groped her on the escalator.

"I was flustered when I realised that his touches on the train were not only intentional, but getting increasingly daring. I was frightened to the core when I saw the man follow me," she wrote.

"My mental faculties just shut down like there was a power trip and I was on backup mode," she added.

Her Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times, with more than 300 comments.

Several commenters expressed sympathy and outrage on her behalf while others questioned her account of the incident and commented on her choice of clothing.

In their news release on Monday, the police advised members of the public to be alert and attentive to their surroundings when taking public transport.

“Where possible, move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to you … If you are molested, seek help immediately from those around you.

“Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect as well as the direction in which he or she went,” the police said.

The police also advised members of the publish to call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early.

If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses may assist to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.