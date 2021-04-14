23-year-old mover dies after falling from 10th floor of Robertson Quay condominium

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Singaporean who was moving items at an apartment in a Robertson Quay condominium died after falling from the 10th floor of the building.

He fell over a parapet wall in the service yard and landed on the third floor, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Apr 14).

The incident took place on Apr 5 at the Watermark@Robertson Quay condominium.

His employer, Apex Worldwide Movers & Services, has been ordered to stop work.

MOM said the man had been on a job with other co-workers to move and dispose furniture and electrical appliances from a unit in the condominium.

“He was standing on a ladder when he fell backwards over an opening that was above a 1m-high parapet wall in the service yard," said an MOM spokesperson.

"He fell from the 10th floor and landed on the 3rd floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics."

MOM said it is investigating the incident.

There have been 11 fatal workplace accidents this year, with 13 fatalities, said MOM.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, the Workplace Safety and Health Council reminded employers and other providers of similar moving services to take the relevant risk control measures.

This includes identifying on-site hazards such as unsecured openings before commencing work.

Employers should also provide adequate supervision ensure sure safe work procedures are strictly followed, as well as brief workers on the possible hazards and risks.