23rd man arrested for illegal sale of marine fuel oil worth S$97,000

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man suspected of being part of the illegal sale of marine fuel oil on board a Singapore-registered tanker has been arrested in Malaysia, the police said in a news release on Friday (Mar 16).

This bring the total number of those nabbed in the case to 23. The alleged heist happened on Jan 19 in the waters off Tanah Merah. The value of the marine gas oil is worth an estimated S$97,000.

The other 22 men were arrested and charged in court last month. It is understood that two of the men are Singaporeans and 20 are Indonesians.

Police said further investigations revealed the identity of the latest suspect, and they arrested him with help from the Royal Malaysia Police on Thursday.

Channel NewsAsia understands the latest suspect is a Malaysian. He will be charged in court on Saturday with criminal breach of trust.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Hsu Sin Yin, thanked their Malaysian counterparts for their help.

"I would like to thank the Royal Malaysia Police for their swift efforts in locating and arresting the suspect. The arrest would not have been possible without the close collaboration and strong relationship between the SPF and RMP," SAC Hsu said.

"The SPF will spare no efforts to hunt down criminals who commit crimes in Singapore. We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to bring these criminals to justice."