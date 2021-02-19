25,000 job seekers found work through public career matching services last year

SINGAPORE: Close to 25,000 individuals secured jobs last year through the help of the Government's career matching services, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Feb 19).

This is 25 per cent more than the number of job seekers who landed jobs through these services in 2019. Six in 10 of the 25,000 were professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), the ministry said in its latest Jobs Situation Report.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said it “speaks a lot to the resilience of our workforce” despite the economic fallout caused by COVID-19.

“I honestly did not dare to expect that even placements through career matching would see any growth,” she said during a press briefing.

“For quite a few months last year, employers were simply not in a position to hire. The outlook was completely uncertain … To expect any hiring at all is very, very difficult,” she said, adding that schemes such as the Jobs Growth Incentive coupled with backfilling of positions after the economy opened up in the third quarter likely helped bring employment back on track.

In the 18th report, MOM gave an update on programmes put in place by Workforce Singapore (WSG) - an agency under the ministry - and the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute to help job seekers .

Other figures in the report showed:

13,000 people were placed in career conversion programmes last year, more than double 2019’s total.

34,000 job seekers received individual career coaching, 15 per cent more than 2019. Of those, two-thirds were PMETs.

Six in 10 of the 34,000 landed jobs within six months.

Of the 34,000 who received coaching, eight in 10 were unemployed, six in 10 were aged 40 and above, and four in 10 had been searching for jobs for at least six months.

1,300 career matching events like job fairs were organised last year, 40 per cent more than 2019.

The report also listed some of the common problems job seekers faced, such as a skills gap, a limited network and having outdated job search tactics.