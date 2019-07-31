25-year-old man arrested over ICC football ticket scams

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving tickets to watch the International Champions Cup (ICC) football matches, police said on Wednesday (Jul 31).

Authorities said that in July, they received several reports from victims about a seller who had listed discounted ICC tickets for sale on Carousell.

The seller became uncontactable after the victims had transferred deposit payments to his account, said police.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

He is believed to have been involved in more than 10 cases of scams and cheated victims out of at least S$3,800.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If convicted, he may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.