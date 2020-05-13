82-year-old among 26 people arrested during illegal gambling operation

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six people have been arrested for suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (May 13).

The individuals - 16 men and 10 women - were arrested during a five-day operation at Everton Park, Geylang Bahru, Temple Street and Jalan Besar.

Those arrested were between 43 and 82 years old.

The police said that S$8,499 in cash was seized during the operation.

26 people have been arrested for illegal gambling activities and will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures, the police said on May 13, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

All 26 individuals were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and the Betting Act.

They are also being investigated for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

