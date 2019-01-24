26 arrested for suspected involvement in scams, victims lost more than S$500,000

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related offences where the victims lost more than S$500,000 in total.

The police said on Thursday (Jan 24) that 15 men and 11 women were arrested during a three-day operation between Monday and Wednesday.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 58, are believed to be involved in 53 cases, the police said.

Twenty of the suspects are believed to have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate scams. These include online scams advertising the sale of concert tickets and electronic products, as well as investment scams, loan scams and impersonation scams.

They are being investigated for cheating and money laundering. If convicted of cheating, they face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine. If found guilty of money laundering, they face up to 10 years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$500,000.

The remaining six suspects are being investigated for criminal breach of trust as a servant under the Penal Code. The offence carries a punishment of up to 15 years’ jail and a fine.