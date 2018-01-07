26 women nabbed in police raid on illegal massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six women were arrested during a police raid on several unlicensed massage parlours on Friday.

Police said on Sunday (Jan 7) they raided seven massage parlours in Jalan Besar, Lavender and Little India.

The women, aged between 24 and 40, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at these places.

Police said action would be taken against the owners of the parlours for offences under the Massage Establishments Act and the Women's Charter.