27-year-old diver dies after accident in waters off Pulau Sebarok

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old diver died while on the job in the waters off Pulau Sebarok on Saturday afternoon (Jun 23).

Pulau Sebarok is an oil storage and refueling port at one of the southern islands of Singapore.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 5.13pm.

The man was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital, where he died from his injuries, added police.



Channel NewsAsia understands that an object fell on the man while he was doing his work.



Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

Last month, 33-year-old commercial diver Jake Seet was found dead after he went missing in the sea off Sentosa.

Mr Seet was underwater cleaning the hull of the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa when he went missing.

His body was found two days later.

