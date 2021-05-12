Woman dies after falling from height at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman has died after falling from the 6th floor at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Wednesday (May 12).



She had attended an outpatient clinic appointment accompanied by her family members before her death, TTSH said in a Facebook post.



Witnesses found the woman at the escalator lobby on basement 2 after her fall.



"CCTV footage shows that she had climbed over the railing and jumped off at Level 6," TTSH said.



"Our medical staff attended to her immediately. She was brought to our emergency department and despite our efforts, had later succumbed to her injuries."



The hospital added: “Investigations are ongoing and we are working with the police on this matter."



The police received a call for assistance at 12.10pm on Wednesday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to queries.

"A 27-year-old woman was reported to have been found lying unconscious at the basement 2 escalator lobby of the Tan Tock Seng Medical Centre. She was attended to by hospital doctors and subsequently pronounced dead," SPF said.

TTSH added that a doctor and medical social worker are helping to support the woman’s family.



Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said TTSH would work with patients requiring specialist outpatient clinic services to defer their appointments or move them online.



Specialist outpatient clinic patients requiring in-person care would be seen by staff members who are not linked to the COVID-19 cluster at TTSH, said MOH.

Minimising the number of outpatients visiting the hospital is one of many measures the Health Ministry has put in place in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus there.

The cluster at TTSH is currently Singapore's largest active cluster.

