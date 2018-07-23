28 women arrested in operation against vice activities

SINGAPORE: Twenty-eight women were arrested during a series of enforcement operations against vice activities in private housing units, massage establishments and public entertainment outlets, the police said in a news release on Monday (Jul 23).

The raids took place between Jul 17 and Jul 20.

Seven women, aged between 26 and 47, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter in private apartments along Balestier Road, Cavenagh Road and Boon Teck Road.

One of the seven women, along with another 40-year-old woman, were also arrested for immigration offences.

In a separate raid on massage parlours along Upper Thomson Road, Macpherson Road, Outram Road, Balestier Road, Orchard Road and Scotts Road, six premises were found to be operating as unlicensed massage establishments.

One massage establishment was also found to have contravened licensing conditions and a 43-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets along Tanglin Road found that one outlet had contravened licensing conditions. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Meanwhile, enforcement checks on public entertainment outlets along Tanglin Road found that one outlet had contravened licensing conditions.

Thirteen women, aged between 19 and 30, were arrested for working without valid work permits. Two of the 13 women, along with three other women, were also arrested for appearing nude in public.

Another three women were also arrested for immigration offences.

The police said that action will be taken against apartment owners who allow their premises to be used for vice activities and operators who flout the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainment Act and Massage Establishment Act.

If convicted of running an unlicensed massage establishment, first-time offenders may be fine up to S$10,000, of jailed a maximum of two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000, up to five years’ jail or both.

These penalties come under the new Massage Establishments Act which was passed last November, increasing the fines by tenfold and introducing jail terms for the offence to serve as a stronger deterrent.

The police said they will also take action against landlords who knowingly lease their property to unlicensed massage establishment operators.