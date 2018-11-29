29 smokers fined for having duty-unpaid cigarettes: Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE: A total of 29 smokers near Yew Tee Point and Jurong Point were fined on Monday (Nov 26) after they were caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, Singapore Customs said its officers conducted checks on smokers in the area, and issued offenders with fines ranging from S$500 to S$800.



"Singapore Customs conducts such regular operations island-wide to suppress the demand for duty-unpaid cigarettes," it added.



A first-time offender who has up to one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes in his or her possession will be fined S$500.



Heavier penalties will apply if the offender is found with more than one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes and/or if the person is a repeat offender.



Earlier this month, Customs officers seized close to 12,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes during several raids in the Tuas industrial area.



On Nov 23, Immigration and Checkpoint Authority officers seized 7,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at the Tuas Checkpoint.



