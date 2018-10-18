29-year-old arrested after woman confronts man for allegedly taking upskirt videos in Simei

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for public nuisance, after a woman confronted him for allegedly taking upskirt videos of her in Simei.

The arrest comes after the woman, who asked to be known only as Ms Tan, claimed in a Facebook post that a man had placed a mobile phone underneath her skirt and taken videos while she was on her way home on Wednesday (Oct 17) afternoon.

The post also contained photos of the alleged perpetrator and a video of her questioning the man.

The police told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that they were alerted to a case of public nuisance at about 1.46pm at Block 155 Simei Road on Wednesday. An arrest was made and investigations are ongoing, the police added.

"I FELT SOMETHING TOUCH MY RIGHT INNER THIGH"

Ms Tan, who is in her 20s, said in her Facebook post, which has been circulated widely on social media, that she only realised someone was behind her after she heard "a plastic bag sound".

"But I didn’t realise how close this person was until I felt something touch my right inner thigh," she wrote on Facebook.

When she turned around, she saw a man "bent down, with the phone turned up", she said.

She caught a glimpse of herself in a video he had taken, she wrote, adding that she confronted him.

"I asked him what he was doing and he said nothing and began walking away really fast. I demanded to see his phone, chased after him, grabbed him and tried to retrieve the phone," she added.

"At one point I got the phone but he twisted my left wrist and snatched it back. This whole scuffle lasted about 1 minute so you can imagine the time he had to delete the videos," she said.

She claimed that when he finally handed his phone over to her, the videos had been deleted.

The photos in her post show the alleged perpetrator wearing a blue shirt, which appears to be torn, and a black pair of shorts. He is also carrying a plastic bag.

When confronted by Ms Tan in the video she took, the man could be heard denying that he had taken any videos of her.

When she said that she would file a police report, the man produced his identification card.

Talking to Channel NewsAsia, Ms Tan said that the incident has left her feeling wary.

"It’s too early to say how I’m coping, but I feel quite paranoid whenever a guy gets close," she said.

