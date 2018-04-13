3,000 NSmen, employers receive incorrect pay due to technical error

SINGAPORE: Around 3,000 operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) and employers received incorrect amounts for the men's national service pay on Thursday (Apr 12) due to a technical error, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

In a news release on Friday, MINDEF said: "The error occurred during data migration to another server and was discovered when the requisite audit checks for such procedures were performed."

NSmen and employers who were affected need not take any action, the ministry said, adding that it will recover the incorrect payments from their banks.

MINDEF added that it could not confirm the discrepancy in the amount that was given as this varied for each NSmen or employer affected.

During reservist training, NSmen receive pay that is of the same amount as their civilian salary. This amount is paid for either by MINDEF or their employers who can then claim the amount from the ministry.

