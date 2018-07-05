3 arrested after attempt to import airsoft guns through Woodlands Checkpoint foiled

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he tried to import two sets of airsoft guns, a flick knife and a baton through Woodlands Checkpoint, according to a joint news release by police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Jul 5).

Follow-up investigations revealed two other men were also in possession of airsoft guns, which led to their arrest a day later.

Authorities said that the first arrest was made on Jul 2. The man's car had been directed for checks at about 4.30pm, during which officers found the dismantled guns concealed under the driver's and front passenger's seats, as well as in a bag placed at the rear passenger seat.

The 29-year-old man was also found to be in possession of a baton (left) and a flick knife. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

The flick knife and baton were found in the man's pocket and in the glove compartment respectively.

The man was arrested for importation of guns without a licence, carrying a truncheon in a public place and possession of a scheduled weapon.

The case was then handed to the police, who found out that two other men, aged 27 and 45, were also believed to possess airsoft guns.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted an operation the day after and arrested the duo for gun possession, seizing several airsoft pistols, revolvers, projectiles, tactical knives and a pair of handcuffs.

Investigations against the men are ongoing, the release stated.

