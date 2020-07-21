3 arrested, drugs worth more than S$66,000 seized including ketamine hidden in coconut

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested on Tuesday (Jul 21) in an operation that took place in multiple locations and involved the seizure of more than S$66,000 worth of drugs.



Among the drugs confiscated were about 273g of Ice, 144 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 317g of ketamine, which was hidden in a coconut, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cash amounting to S$6,000 was also recovered during the operation.



On Tuesday morning, CNB officers were deployed near Upper Serangoon Road to observe a meet-up involving a 50-year-old Singaporean man and 37-year-old Malaysian man.



The 37-year-old was suspected to have handed over some drugs to the 50-year-old before leaving on a motorcycle.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Packets of Ice seized from a unit near Upper Serangoon Road. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Officers tailed the man to the Geylang Road area before arresting him. A packet containing about 1g of Ice was found in his possession.



A separate team of CNB officers raided a hideout located in a residential unit near Upper Serangoon Road and arrested the 50-year-old, along with another 60-year-old Singaporean man.



The officers seized 36g of Ice, 1g of ketamine, 22 Ecstasy tablets and S$6,000 in cash from the 50-year-old.



A search was also conducted in the unit and a coconut, which was used to hide about 317g of ketamine, was found. Drug paraphernalia, 236g of Ice, 122 Ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets were also recovered from the unit.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing. The total amount of Ice seized in these operations is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 156 abusers for a week, said CNB.