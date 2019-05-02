3 arrested for importing counterfeit mobile phones, components worth S$290,000

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for importing counterfeit mobile phones and components worth S$290,000, Singapore authorities said on Thursday (May 2).

The three, aged between 26 and 44, were arrested in a 15-hour operation last Friday, said the police and Singapore Customs in a joint news release.

On Apr 15, the Singapore Customs intercepted a consignment from China at the Changi Airfreight Centre. The consignment consisted of more than 500 counterfeit mobile phone component pieces.



The case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, which last Friday conducted raids at Keppel Road, Henderson Road and Boon Tiong Road.

The three men were arrested and more than 3,400 mobile phones and components bearing falsely applied trademarks of well-known brands were seized.



Three men were arrested. (Photo: Singapore Police Force, Singapore Customs)

“The authorities take a serious view on intellectual property right infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for Singapore’s IPR laws,” the news release said.



Those found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade face up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.



Investigations against the three are ongoing.