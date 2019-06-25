3 arrested for stealing S$50,000 worth of spectacle frames: Police

SINGAPORE: Three men aged between 22 and 38 have been arrested for allegedly stealing spectacle frames and electronic appliances from an office near Serangoon, the police said on Tuesday (Jun 25).

At about 11.30am on Monday, the police received a report that an office along Moonstone Lane had been broken into.

Two of the suspected housebreakers were arrested on the same day at about 11pm along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 91.

Following their arrest, the police discovered that the stolen spectacle frames were with a third suspect, and arrested him early on Tuesday morning in Tampines.

(Photo: Singapore Police Force)

About 450 stolen spectacle frames worth about S$50,000 were recovered, the police said.

The two suspected housebreakers will be charged in court on Wednesday. If found guilty, they face between two and 14 years' jail.