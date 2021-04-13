3 arrested for illegally collecting face masks from vending machines

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman have been arrested for using illegally obtained personal information to collect face masks from Temasek Foundation vending machines, the police said on Tuesday (Apr 13).



The individuals involved in the three separate cases of alleged cheating were nabbed after Woodlands Police Division officers identified them with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television cameras on the vending machines.



In the first case, the police were informed on Mar 4 that a victim was unable to collect his face mask from a vending machine along Woodlands Drive 14.



A check with Temasek Foundation revealed that the face mask had already been collected.



A 41-year-old man was arrested on Apr 6. The man had also purportedly used illegally obtained personal information to collect seven face masks from a vending machine located along Teck Whye Avenue, said the police.



The police were alerted to another incident on Mar 12 where a victim was unable to collect her face mask from a vending machine along Ang Mo Kio Street 61 as her face mask had already been redeemed.



Following investigations, police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Apr 7.



“The woman had also purportedly used illegally obtained personal information to collect five face masks from a vending machine located along Pipit Road,” added the police.



In the third case, the police received a report on Mar 4 from a victim who was unable to collect her face mask from a vending machine along Yishun Avenue 6 as her mask had also already been collected.



The police identified a 42-year-old man and arrested him on Apr 5. The man had also purportedly used illegally obtained personal information to collect seven face masks from a vending machine located along Sembawang Drive.



Investigations into the three cases are ongoing. If found guilty of cheating, they each face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



If found guilty of retaining illegally obtained personal information, they face an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

