3 children among 7 injured after chain collision at Sheares Avenue

SINGAPORE: Seven people, including three children, were taken to hospital after a four-car accident at Sheares Avenue on Saturday night (Jun 2).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 7.25pm. The four injured adults were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while the children were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



Advertisement

They were all in conscious and stable condition, SCDF added.

A dash cam video posted on Facebook page ROADS.sg shows a black Audi overturning after hitting a silver car. The impact from that collision caused the cars to hit another pair of vehicles.



Photos of the aftermath circulating online show a silver car with a punctured front left tyre. Another photo shows debris strewn on the road near the black Audi.



Video footage shows three of the four lanes blocked off as a result of the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the police for more information.