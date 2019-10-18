3 CNB officers charged after urine sample switched

SINGAPORE: Three Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were charged on Friday (Oct 18) after a urine sample was switched.



The officers are Staff Sergeant Abdul Rahman Kadir, 43, Staff Sergeant Mohamed Hafiz Lan, 41, and Sergeant Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, 31, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.



All three are charged with engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally obstruct the course of justice by tampering with a urine sample belonging to Maung Moe Min on Aug 16, 2018.



Hafiz is accused of replacing Maung’s urine sample with his own urine in a toilet at Woodlands Checkpoint. In doing so, it allowed Maung to pass an Instant Urine Test (IUT).



The CNB referred the case to CPIB, the news release said.



In a separate news release on Friday, CNB said: "In the course of a particular drug investigation, we found possible acts of misconduct by three CNB officers. We immediately referred the matter to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) for investigations, and provided full cooperation to CPIB during its investigations."



CNB added that it "does not condone any act of misconduct" by its officers and that it "takes a serious view of all complaints or allegations made against" them.



In its statement, CPIB said: “Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.



“All public officers, including those in law enforcement, are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity when carrying out their duties. The CPIB will not hesitate to take errant public officers to task.”

