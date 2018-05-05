3 deaths linked to 'largest' dengue cluster of 2018 at Jurong West

SINGAPORE: Three people have died and 60 dengue cases have been reported in a dengue cluster at Jurong West, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (May 5).

The cluster at Jurong West Street 91 and 92 is largest dengue cluster thus far this year. All of the cases are residents in the area, authorities said.

As of Friday, MOH and NEA have been notified of three dengue-related deaths associated with the cluster.

A 68-year-old woman died on Apr 13 while she was overseas. A 41-year-old man was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital last Sunday. His condition deteriorated and he passed away on Thursday.

The third fatality is a 63-year-old woman who was admitted to NTFGH on Tuesday. She also died on Thursday. All three are Singaporeans.

"MOH and NEA wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. We are currently investigating the factors that may have contributed to the severe cases in the cluster," the authorities said.



PREVENTION MEASURES TAKEN

A total of 117 breeding habitats have been detected in the area since Apr 3 after checks by its officers, NEA said. Most, or 82 of these, were found in common mosquito larvae habitats such as flower bowls, flower vases, fountains, pails, and dish drying trays, around or in residents' homes.

Another 35 habitats were found in common areas such as ground puddles, gully traps and scupper drains. There was no construction-related mosquito breeding found.

NEA has sprayed insecticides in the common corridors and in residents’ homes and put up dengue cluster alert banners and posters around the estate.

It is also working with members of the community from Jurong West Street 91 to conduct house visits to create awareness, remind residents to take precautions and distribute insect repellent.

Those showing symptoms suggestive of dengue should see a doctor early, authorities added.

"Early diagnosis can facilitate better case management, and persons with dengue can also help prevent further transmission by applying repellent regularly so that mosquitoes do not bite and pick up the virus from them," MOH and NEA said.



The symptoms include the sudden onset of fever for two to seven days, severe headaches with pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, skin rashes, nausea and vomiting, and bleeding from the nose or gums or easy bruising in the skin.