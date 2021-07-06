3 men under investigation for offences related to counterfeit S$100 notes

SINGAPORE: Three men are being investigated for allegedly counterfeiting or using counterfeit S$100 notes, the police said on Tuesday (Jul 6).



The police said they received a report on Jul 4 that a man allegedly presented a counterfeit S$100 note to purchase a lottery ticket along Ubi Road.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Following investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly using a counterfeit S$100 note as genuine.



Another counterfeit S$100 note and drug-related paraphernalia were purportedly found in his possession as well. The man is currently assisting the police in investigations.



Earlier that same day, the police said they acted on information and arrested two other men, aged 27 and 44, for their suspected involvement in counterfeiting S$100 notes.



Counterfeit S$100 portrait series notes with a total value of S$17,500 were also seized.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 44-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday with forging or counterfeiting currency or bank notes while the 27-year-old man is still assisting in investigations, said the police.



The police added that they take a serious view of any person found criminally involved in counterfeit currency.



Those found guilty of forging or counterfeiting currency or bank notes, or using counterfeit currency notes as genuine face up to 20 years’ jail and a fine.



The offence of possessing forged or counterfeit currency or bank notes carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ jail and a fine while those found guilty of making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency or bank notes face up to 20 years’ and a fine.



Advertisement

The police reminded members of the public to be wary of receiving possible counterfeit notes.



Those who have received any suspected counterfeit currency note should contact the police immediately, note down the description of the person who presented the counterfeit note, as well as any other identifying information such as type of vehicle used including its registration number.



Members of the public should limit the handling of the suspected counterfeit note and place it in a protective covering, such as an envelope or folded paper, to prevent further tampering and hand it over to the police immediately.



Information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency is available on the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s website.