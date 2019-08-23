3 kittens found sedated, hidden under carpet in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Three kittens were found hidden under the carpet in a Singapore-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint this week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Friday (Aug 23).

During a vehicle check on Tuesday, ICA officers noticed that the vehicle's passenger appeared “nervous and avoided eye contact”.

The officers later found three live kittens wrapped in black cloth and hidden under the carpet of the front passenger seat. The animals were observed to be have been sedated, ICA said.

Two men - the 21-year-old Singaporean driver and his 20-year-old Singaporean passenger - were referred to the National Parks Board (NParks) for investigation.

“The kittens are now under the care and quarantine of NParks, and will be rehomed,” ICA said in a Facebook post.

ICA added that smuggled animals are of unknown health status and may introduce zoonotic diseases, such as rabies, to Singapore.

“The poor conditions and manner under which animals are smuggled would cause them unnecessary suffering and even death,” ICA said.

Those found guilty of illegally importing animals or live birds into Singapore face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to a year in jail.

Those found guilty of cruelty to animals may be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.