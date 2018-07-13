3 men arrested, 3.2kg of cannabis seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested and 3.2kg of cannabis seized in separate incidents at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint news release on Friday (Jul 13).

In the first incident, which happened on Wednesday around 11.15pm, a 71-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident was arrested after officers found four bundles of cannabis in his car.

A checkpoint officer had directed the Malaysia-registered car for further checks, during the course of which officers found four bundles wrapped in cling wrap and hidden in a bag.

The bundles were later found to contain a total of about 204g of cannabis, estimated to be worth about S$2,000.

An hour later, a checkpoint officer directed another car for further checks.

Officers discovered a bundle wrapped in aluminium foil inside a bag in the car's boot. It contained about 3kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth S$30,000.

The car's 67-year-old male driver and his 38-year-old male passenger, both Singaporeans, were arrested.

Both cases have been referred to the CNB, and investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Said ICA and CNB: "3.2kg of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 458 abusers for a week."

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," they added. "The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."

The two cases come amid multiple drugs-related incidents this week.

Six people were arrested and nearly 3kg of cannabis was seized on Wednesday during raids by the CNB.

In addition, two people were arrested after a foiled attempt to import more than 4,800 Yaba tablets and 3kg of cannabis into Singapore, officials said in a press release on Tuesday.



