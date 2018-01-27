3 men arrested for illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: Police arrested three men for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities on Friday (Jan 26).

The suspects, aged between 64 and 69, were arrested for offences of bookmaking and punting at King George’s Avenue, police said. Cash of more than S$800 was seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Any person convicted of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

Those found to be involved in bookmaking shall face a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and a jail term of up to five years.