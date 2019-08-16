3 men arrested for robbery of jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday, police said on Friday (Aug 16).



The men - aged 27, 31 and 36 - were arrested within 36 hours following extensive investigations by various police units. The stolen jewellery, which include necklaces, bracelets and pendants, was recovered, said police.



Police said on Wednesday the robber had jumped over the counter at Hock Cheong Jade and Jewellery and grabbed jewellery worth about S$100,000 before fleeing the scene. No weapon was used and nobody was injured in the incident.



An assortment of gold bangles. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

An assortment of jewellery including necklaces and pendants were stolen from the Ang Mo Kio store. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

The male suspect was wearing a black helmet, blue jacket, a pair of black pants and was carrying a black bag, police added.



The first suspect was arrested within 15 hours at Marsiling, while the other two were subsequently arrested in Woodlands and Whampoa West.



About 120 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Bedok Police Division and Woodlands Police Division were involved in the investigations to establish the suspects' identity and their subsequent arrests.

An assortment of rings and pendants. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

"This is a brazen robbery committed in broad daylight," said Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Lian Ghim Hua, deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department, who said the main robbery suspect “went to great lengths” to conceal his identity to evade detection and arrest.



“The suspects had displayed a blatant disregard of the law in Singapore. The police will spare no effort in pursuing such criminals and bring them to justice,” SAC Lian said.



Preliminary investigations revealed that a man wearing a motorcycle helmet had entered the shop before committing the robbery. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

Attire worn by the suspect during the robbery. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

The 27-year-old man will be charged on Friday afternoon, while the other two suspects will be charged on Saturday. They all face the charge of robbery with common intention.



If convicted, they will each face a jail term of up to 10 years and at least six strokes of the cane.

