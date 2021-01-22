3 men arrested this week in separate cases of alleged molest on buses

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested this week in separate cases of alleged outrage of modesty on board buses.



The latest suspect arrested on Friday (Jan 22) is being investigated for purportedly molesting a woman on board a bus along New Upper Changi Road.



The police said they received a report from the victim on Nov 24. The 52-year-old man was identified through follow-up investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage and then arrested by Bedok Police Division officers.



In a separate case, the police said they were alerted to an alleged case of molest on Jan 12 after a 20-year-old woman said she had been molested by an unknown man on a bus.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, Jurong Police Division officers identified the 30-year-old man and arrested him on Jan 19.



In the third case, the police received reports on Jan 13 and Jan 18 that three girls, aged between 13 and 15, were molested by an unknown man on a bus. Jurong Police Division officers subsequently arrested the 44-year-old man on Jan 18.



Those found guilty of outrage of modesty face up to five years’ jail, a fine, caning or any combination of such punishment.