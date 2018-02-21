SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested after they were filmed fighting at a car park in Chinatown Point.

Police confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 21) that the men, aged between 25 and 51, were arrested in relation to a case of affray. The incident happened on Feb 9 at around 5.30pm, police added.

A video of the brawl posted by citizen journalism site STOMP shows a silver van reversing into a parking space, with a man directing the driver.

The driver of another vehicle, a blue car which stopped in front of the van, stepped out. He was seen talking to the van driver, before he was approached by the man who was guiding the van.

The trio then began throwing punches and kicks at each other before they were stopped by passers-by.

Channel NewsAsia understands that two of the men, aged 25 and 32, were from the silver van while the third man, aged 51, was the driver of the blue car. The two vehicles were on the third floor of the Chinatown Point car park.



Police investigations are ongoing.

