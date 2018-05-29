3 men taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: Three men were taken to hospital after an accident involving several cars took place in Sentosa on Tuesday (May 29).

Police said they were alerted to the incident at Allanbrooke Road towards Cove Avenue at about 4.50pm. A total of three cars were involved and three men were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, authorities said.



One of them, a 22-year-old, had been driving a yellow Lamborghini when the accident happened. Photos circulated online showed his damaged, overturned vehicle laying on the street with debris scattered around it. His passenger, 21, was also taken to hospital.

The accident also involved a Toyota Estima and a Mini Cooper. Only the 38-year-old driver of the Estima needed hospital treatment.





