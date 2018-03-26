3 men to be charged for hurting, using abusive language against SCDF paramedics

SINGAPORE: Three men, aged between 31 and 50, will be charged in court for three separate cases of using abusive language and causing hurt to Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics, police said in a media release on Monday (Mar 26).

On Jul 31, 2016, a 47-year-old man allegedly used his arm to hit a SCDF paramedic on the neck along Choa Chu Kang Avenue.

The second case occurred on Sep 30 last year when a 31-year-old man allegedly kicked a paramedic on the right thigh at a Clarke Quay taxi stand.

The third case involved a 50-year-old man who allegedly used abusive words against a SCDF paramedic and pushed him in a hotel room along Wishart Road on Dec 18 last year.

All three men will be charged in court on Tuesday, said police.

Anyone found guilty of using abusive language against a public servant can be jailed up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$5,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or face a combination of such punishments.

Those found guilty of using criminal force against a public servant from the discharge of duty can be jailed up to four years and/or fined.

There were 16 abuse cases against SCDF officers last year and 20 such cases in 2016.