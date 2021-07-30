3 men to be charged for allegedly operating unlicensed KTV outlets during COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Three men will be charged on Friday (Jul 30) for separate cases of allegedly operating unlicensed KTV outlets amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, police said on Thursday.

The first case, which was reported in September last year, involved a 29-year-old man who was believed to have worked with another co-operator to operate an unlicensed KTV outlet.

He will be charged with providing entertainment without a licence, as well as for breaching COVID-19 rules by failing to keep premises closed.

Under COVID-19 regulations, KTV outlets are not allowed to operate since March last year to curb the spread of the virus.



A 51-year-old man will also be charged for two separate cases reported in October and December last year. He is believed to have operated two unlicensed KTV outlets, both of which had allegedly supplied alcohol to patrons, said the police.

One outlet also purportedly employed a staff member to assist in the operations, authorities said.

He faces two charges each of supplying alcohol without a valid licence and failing to keep premises closed under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one charge for hiring a foreign employee without a valid work pass.

The last case, which was reported in November last year, involves a 35-year-old man who was believed to have operated an unlicensed KTV outlet which allegedly also served alcohol to patrons.

He will face one charge each of providing public entertainment without a licence, supplying alcohol without a valid licence and failing to keep premises closed under COVID-19 regulations.

If found guilty of providing public entertainment or supplying alcohol without a valid licence, the men may be fined up to S$20,000 for each offence. Repeat offenders will be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

A person who employs a foreign employee without a valid work pass will also be liable to a fine between S$5,000 and S$30,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

Anyone found guilty of flouting safe management measures under the COVID-19 regulations, may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

“The police have been consistently taking enforcement action at massage establishments and public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illegal activities,” they said.

“Members of the public and businesses are advised to take safe management measures seriously.”

