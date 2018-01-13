3 more charged over Shell oil heist

SINGAPORE: Three more men were charged on Saturday (Jan 13) morning in connection with an alleged theft of fuel from Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery.

Two Singaporean men - Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Ng Hock Teck, 54 - face one count each of dishonestly receiving stolen property at the refinery on Nov 11, 2017.

The pair, who are not Shell employees, allegedly received 300 metric tonnes of gasoil worth S$160,000. According to the men’s charge sheets, this fuel had been transferred onto a Singapore-registered vessel, Sentek 26.

The third, a Vietnamese National, is accused of receiving 1348.8 metric tonnes of fuel worth S$736,444.80 on Dec 31, 2017. Doan Xuan Than, 45, had allegedly received the stolen fuel on Panama-registered vessel MT Gaea.

All three will next appear in court on Jan 18.

Nine Singaporean and two Vietnamese men were charged over their involvement in three incidences of fuel theft in November last year and on Jan 5 and Jan 7 this year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

About 4,384 metric tonnes of gasoil, valued at S$2.4 million, were stolen from the refinery, Shell's biggest in the world.

The 11 were arrested on Jan 7, when the refinery was raided by the authorities, who seized cash totalling S$3.05 million and 12,000-tonne tanker.