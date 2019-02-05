3 people injured in e-scooter fire at Cashew Road flat

SINGAPORE: Three people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a sixth-floor flat at 132 Cashew Road on Chinese New Year's eve, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 5).

The three occupants of the flat were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) where they are healing from their injuries, according to SCDF.

Preliminary fire investigation findings indicate that the fire started from an e-scooter placed in one of the bedrooms, SCDF said.







SCDF reminded the public on the preventive measures of such fires with some fire safety infographics in its Facebook post.

"Let’s be fire safe while we dip ourselves in the festive mood," it added.



