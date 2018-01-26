3 people taken to hospital after ammonia leak near Boon Lay

SINGAPORE: Three workers were decontaminated and taken to hospital after an ammonia leak occurred at a meat supplier office near Boon Lay.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an ammonia leak incident at 1 Fishery Port Road at about 11.40am on Friday (Jan 26).

About 100 workers were evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

The address is registered under frozen meat supplier Ben Foods.

According to Ben Foods' website, the company distributes and markets a wide range of food products under its own proprietary brands, including Cowhead and Farmland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCDF said the leak happened within the ceiling of a chiller room on the first floor. The leak was shut off by the company before the SCDF arrived.

SCDF said it decontaminated the three workers by washing them down with water. The workers were then taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in conscious and stable conditions.

As of 1.57pm, SCDF said it was still at the scene.

In an update at about 3.40pm, SCDF said that HazMat specialists in protective suits had detected low levels of ammonia in the immediate perimeter outside the building.

The specialists were "working to access the concealed ammonia piping", SCDF said in a the Facebook post.

The neighbouring premises are not affected and there were no further reported injuries, it added.