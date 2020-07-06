Toddler among 3 people taken to hospital after hit-and-run on PIE

SINGAPORE: A one-year-old boy and two others were taken to hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Jul 6) evening.

The Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to an incident along the PIE towards Tuas just before 8pm. Eyewitnesses who sent photos to CNA said the incident occurred between exits 8 and 9 of the PIE near Kembangan.

“Two passengers from the same car, a 27-year-old woman and a one-year-old boy were conscious when conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital,” they said.

The 34-year-old man driving the car was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, they added.

Photos of the incident showed two black cars surrounded by traffic cones in the middle of the road. Two ambulances were also seen nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.



