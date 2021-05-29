3 suspected secret society members arrested after chanting gang slogans at funeral procession

SINGAPORE: Three men aged between 45 and 62 have been arrested for being members of an unlawful society, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (May 28).

The arrests are in relation to an incident where gang slogans were heard during a funeral procession along Havelock Road on Wednesday, the police said in a news release.

"Police investigations revealed that the men, who are secret society members, had allegedly chanted gang slogans and displayed gang hand signs to show off their secret society affiliation," SPF said.

A video capturing the incident was circulated online, the police said.



In a video circulating on Facebook, a man in a dark shirt can be heard shouting and seen raising his hands in the middle of a funeral procession. At least one other man shouts back in a call and response.



Several people are also seen gathering around the hearse in the video.

Investigations are ongoing. The police are also looking into potential breaches of COVID-19 safe distancing measures during the funeral procession, said SPF.



If found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

Anyone convicted of breaching a control order under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may face a fine of up to S$10,000, be jailed up to six months or both.



"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law," SPF said.

