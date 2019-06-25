3 suspects arrested, drugs worth S$70,000 seized in raid near Outram

SINGAPORE: Three suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Jun 24) during a raid near Outram.

CNB seized 730g of heroin, along with other drugs including new psychoactive substances, cannabis, Ice, cocaine, ketamine, Erimin-5 tablets, ecstasy pills and a bottle of methadone.

The drugs were estimated to be worth about S$70,000, CNB said in a news release on Tuesday.



The suspects were arrested after CNB officers were sent to York Hill on late Monday afternoon to monitor a 41-year-old suspected drug trafficker. Officers saw the male suspect getting into a car driven by another suspect - a 45-year-old man.

The suspected trafficker alighted from the car at Selegie Road. CNB officers arrested him shortly after and recovered a small amount of Ice from his sling bag.

CNB officers then raided his hideout, which was in the vicinity. There, officers found cannabis, Ice, cocaine, ketamine and other drugs.

A 34-year-old female suspected drug abuser was also arrested, CNB added.



The 41-year-old was later escorted to his official residence at York Hill where more drugs were found.

The suspect driving the car was arrested by another group of CNB officers who tailed him to Changi Road and arrested him after he got out of the car.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing," CNB said, adding the 730g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 347 abusers for a week.

