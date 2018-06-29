3 teenagers suspected of stealing clothes from shops at Ion, VivoCity arrested

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers suspected of stealing branded clothes from retailers have been arrested, police said on Friday (Jun 29).

The three teenage boys, aged between 16 and 18, stole apparel valued at more than S$3,000 from shops at Ion and Vivocity.

Police said that they received several reports since May about the thefts.

The three suspects were arrested on Thursday and the clothes were seized.

Investigations against the teenagers are ongoing, police said.

If convicted, they can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

Police reminded retailers to take precautionary measures, such as displaying advisory posters, keeping items in locked display cabinets and installing CCTVs and an anti-theft alarm system.

They should also look out for suspicious characters in the shop, police said.