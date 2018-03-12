3 teens arrested over series of attempted housebreaking incidents along Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers - aged between 17 and 19 - have been arrested over a series of attempted housebreaking and theft by night incidents along Serangoon Road, the police said on Monday (Mar 12).

The police received a report on Sunday that the roller shutters of a jewellery shop along Serangoon Road were found damaged with burn marks on them.

A few oxygen-ethylene tanks, a blowtorch, gloves, cap, mask and housebreaking implements were found near the area, said police.

That same day, the police also received two similar reports of burn marks discovered on the doors of a goldsmith and a clothes shop.

Officers eventually arrested three male teenagers along Jelapang Road, Boon Lay and Circuit Road in an operation that ran from Saturday evening to the early hours of Sunday morning.

All three will be charged on Tuesday with attempted housebreaking and theft by night with common intention, punishable with a jail term of between two and 14 years.

