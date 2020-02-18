3-year-old boy found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block

3-year-old boy found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block

Block 332 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1
A 3-year-old-boy was found dead at the foot of Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 on Feb 18, 2020.. (Image: Screengrab from Google Maps)
SINGAPORE: A three-year-old boy was found dead at the foot of a block in Ang Mo Kio early on Tuesday (Feb 18) morning.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 6.40am.

The toddler was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they responded to a call for medical assistance at the block at about 6.45am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ga(aj)

