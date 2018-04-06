3 youths arrested for suspected involvement in loansharking activities

SINGAPORE: The police arrested three teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, for their suspected involvement in loansharking activities, a news release said on Friday (Apr 6).

Police said they were informed on Monday that stickers advertising loans had been pasted on the walls of HDB blocks along Woodlands Street 31.

Following investigations, which involved extensive ground enquiries and the use of images taken from Police Cameras (POLCAM), a 17-year-old was arrested along Woodlands Drive 50 on Apr 5.

Two others, aged 15 and 18, were arrested along Jurong West Avenue 5 on the same day.

Preliminary police investigations suggested that the three individuals were also involved in other similar cases. Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty as first-time offenders, they could each face a fine of between S$30,000 and S$300,000, jailed for up to four years and receive six strokes of the cane.

"The Police would like to advise youths to steer clear from all forms of loansharking-related activities, and not to be tempted by the offer of quick and easy money," said the release.

"Parents should be mindful of their children's activities and educate them not to fall prey to these unscrupulous criminals. The punishments for loansharking-related offences are severe, and parents must intervene promptly should these youths display tell-tale signs of being under the influence of bad company," the police added.