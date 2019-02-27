30 children affected by gastroenteritis at MindChamps pre-school in Tanglin

SINGAPORE: An outbreak of gastroenteritis which affected 30 children at a MindChamps pre-school in Tanglin is being investigated by the authorities.



In a joint statement on Wednesday (Feb 27), the Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said they conducted a joint inspection of MindChamps PreSchool@Tanglin's premises on Feb 25.



NEA also inspected the caterer’s premises on the same day.



“As part of the investigations, a food handler was sent for stool screening, and food and environmental samples were taken for testing. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.



In total, 31 people developed symptoms of gastroenteritis as of 12pm on Feb 26. Two of those affected were hospitalised and have been discharged, the statement said.



The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) separately said that all 30 affected children are either resting at home or have returned to school.



“One affected staff is on medical leave and recuperating at home. ECDA is working closely with the operator to ensure the wellbeing of all children and its staff,” the agency said.



According to an 8world report, a parent said her daughter from K1 vomited after having lunch at the preschool on Feb 21 and Feb 22. She then took her daughter to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and informed the school of the incident.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to MindChamps for comment.