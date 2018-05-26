32 foreign workers caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes in Punggol raid

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two foreign workers were caught for possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes during a raid at a foreign workers' dormitory in Punggol on Tuesday (May 22) night.

The Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post on Friday that about 400 foreign workers were checked during the joint operation with the police. The 32 workers who were caught were issued with composition sums, Singapore Customs added.

Advertisement

According to Singapore Customs, the composition sum for first-time offenders with up to one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes is S$500.

Heavier penalties apply if the offender is found with more than one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes and/or if they are repeat offenders.