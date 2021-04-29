Authorities quarantine 32 ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport who are close contacts of COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: Authorities have quarantined 32 officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) who work at Changi Airport, after their colleague had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, said the ICA on Thursday (Apr 29).

About 100 ICA officers who were deployed at Terminal 1 will be tested as a precaution, the ICA said in a statement in response to CNA's queries.

The officer - identified as Case 62517 - tested positive on Tuesday and was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

He is a deputy team leader at Changi Airport deployed at the duty officer counter, processing arrival clearance for travellers at Terminal 1, said the ICA.

"He had earlier registered to be vaccinated, but was advised by the doctor that he was not eligible due to his drug allergy," the authority added.

The ICA said it is assisting MOH with contact tracing efforts, and has worked with the Changi Airport Group to ensure that the common and staff areas that the officer would have come into contact with have been disinfected thoroughly.

"This included areas such as the immigration counters, immigration offices, pantries and toilets.

"Meanwhile, ICA is closely monitoring the condition of the affected officer as well as the health status of ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport," it added.

Separately on Thursday, MOH said seven of the affected officer's family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They were already placed under quarantine earlier.

The ICA officer tested positive on Apr 27 when he sought treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for a fever, loss of sense of smell and body aches.

A few days before that, on Apr 23, he had developed a cough and was given two days of medical leave by a general practitioner.

His previous swabs from routine testing, the last being on Apr 22, were negative for the coronavirus.

MOH said he had not gone to work after the onset of symptoms.

The officer is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"ICA is in touch with the officer and his family to render necessary support and assistance," said the authority.

92% ICA OFFICERS AT CHANGI AIRPORT COMPLETED VACCINATION

As of Apr 1, 92 per cent of ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the authority said.

It added: "Since January 2021, ICA officers who are medically eligible have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their colleagues."

As the majority of the jobs are at the frontline, ICA said its officers have to be rostered for frontline deployment "regardless of whether they are vaccinated".

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in January 2020, ICA has implemented precautionary measures at the checkpoints and have been constantly reviewing these measures as the situation evolves," it added.

The measures are developed in consultation with MOH, such as appropriate protective gears based on the nature of tasks or jobs, safe management measures, and frequent cleaning of the checkpoint premises and immigration clearance counters.

ICA officers are also subjected to a regular routine testing regime.

"ICA will continue to review and update our safety measures in accordance with MOH guidelines," it said.

