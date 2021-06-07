33 under investigation for breaking COVID-19 rules at unlicensed KTV outlet in Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people are under investigation for allegedly flouting COVID-19 safe management measures at an unlicensed KTV outlet in Tanjong Pagar, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Jun 7).

The 33 people, aged between 20 and 68, were found at the outlet in a unit on Enggor Street on May 26 after police were alerted to its operations.

Two men, both aged 37, were found attempting to leave the unit by its back door, while 24 men and seven women were inside the unit allegedly socialising and consuming alcohol, police said.

“Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at the unit without a valid licence,” SPF said in a news release.

“The karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans found at the unit were seized for investigations.”

The interior of an unlicensed KTV outlet on Enggor Street. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Individuals found within an unlicensed KTV outlet on Enggor Street on May 26, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The interior of an unlicensed KTV outlet on Enggor Street. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

A 39-year-old man, who was among the 31 people inside the unit, is believed to have been the unit's operator, police said.

He was arrested for allegedly supplying liquor without a valid licence under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 and will also be investigated for allegedly providing public entertainment without a licence under the Public Entertainments Act.

All 33 individuals found at the unit will be investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.

Those who fail to comply with COVID-19 regulations face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.



