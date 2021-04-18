34 errant cyclists caught over two days, including 2 riding against traffic flow: LTA

SINGAPORE: Thirty-four cyclists were caught breaking the rules on roads over the weekend, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Sunday (Apr 18).

Many of the errant cyclists were found riding on the road without helmets or beating the red light, with two caught riding against traffic flow, said LTA in a Facebook post.

The road riders were caught at multiple locations in Singapore by LTA officers who were joined by the Traffic Police during enforcement operations focusing on active mobility users.

"From the AYE (Ayer Rajah Expressway) and West Coast Highway to Bukit Timah and Tanah Merah Coast Road, we took the opportunity to drill home the message of safe cycling and took errant cyclists to task," said the agency.

"While most were law abiding, we did find 16 cyclists who rode on the road without helmets, and another 16 for beating the red light. Two also rode against the flow of traffic."

LTA reminded the public that while cycling is "a great way to keep fit while exploring Singapore", and noted that more people are taking up this "environmentally friendly" way of commuting, cyclists should also "keep safety in mind at all times while on the roads".

"Abide by the rules and exercise consideration and graciousness to keep everyone safe!" it said.

Earlier this week, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced that an advisory panel will conduct a review of the rules to see how safety can be improved for both cyclists and motorists.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel - which proposes regulations on the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices in public spaces - will look at the possibility of measures such as the registration of bicycles or licensing of cyclists.

Authorities may also consider the possibility of requiring cyclists to take a theory test, as is the case with PMD users and electric bicycle riders, said Mr Chee on Monday.